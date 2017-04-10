Rhymed verse submissions sought
Sonoma poets are invited to submit their light and rhymed verse to the Sonoma Festival of Light and Rhymed Verse scheduled for Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Sonoma's Trinity Episcopal Church, 275 E. Spain St. Submissions can be made in one or all three categories: four lines; eight to 16 lines; over 16. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, May 6. For more information or submissions, contact Patricia Bradley at [email protected] Sonoma Creative Arts is also hosting a poetry contest, entitled "The History of Sonoma County," which invites local writers to submit poems about the history of Sonoma County.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
