Rhymed verse submissions sought

Sonoma poets are invited to submit their light and rhymed verse to the Sonoma Festival of Light and Rhymed Verse scheduled for Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Sonoma's Trinity Episcopal Church, 275 E. Spain St. Submissions can be made in one or all three categories: four lines; eight to 16 lines; over 16. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, May 6. For more information or submissions, contact Patricia Bradley at [email protected] Sonoma Creative Arts is also hosting a poetry contest, entitled "The History of Sonoma County," which invites local writers to submit poems about the history of Sonoma County.

