Remember when: from the archives of March 27, 1931: Sonoma organizes a baseball club
Sonoma, this season, has definitely decided to go ahead with the organization of a baseball club. This was decided Monday evening when the Chamber of Commerce, appointed a committee to take charge of the preliminary arrangements and to secure the necessary funds for promotion of the project to insure its continuation throughout the season.
