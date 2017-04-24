Remember when: from the archives of April 26, 1940: City gardener proud of rose garden
City Gardener Brown is justly proud of the rose garden all abloom in Sonoma Plaza. The roses many choice varieties purchased by the garden man for the city made a gorgeous display the past week.
