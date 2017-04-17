Planning Commission certifies EIR for Hotel Project Sonoma
A proposal to build a 62-room hotel and 80-seat restaurant along West Napa Street took a step forward on Thursday night, when the Sonoma Planning Commission voted 5-1 to accept the Environmental Impact Report. Only Commissioner Bill Willers voted nay on the EIR for what has become known as the Hotel Project Sonoma - his objections reflecting two areas of concern raised in public comment.
Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
