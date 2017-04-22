Petaluma clears out homeless camps in city
Petaluma police Thursday said they are continuing their efforts to clear out homeless camps and provide services for their former residents. Police documented 34 large encampments and more than 100 smaller camps in the city along waterways and in parks, open spaces business and residential areas including the downtown district and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks.
