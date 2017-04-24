Perfume War' returns to Sonoma on April 26
The SIFF 20th Festival Audience Award winning film "Perfume War" is screening in Sonoma on April 26 at the Sonoma Community Center. The documentary is about a single mom who creates an unlikely weapon in the fight for world peace after her best friend a soldier, is beheaded by a terrorist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
