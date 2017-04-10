Paula Wolfert to discuss food, writin...

Paula Wolfert to discuss food, writing and dementia this month at Readers' Books

Wolfert's well-known struggles with dementia will be among the topics when she and author Thelin present their new book, 'Unforgettable,' April 22 at Readers' Books. After a week of Food Section front page stories in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and San Francisco Chronicle, Sonoma cookbook author Paula Wolfert and her biographer, Emily Kaiser Thelin, will be at Readers' Books on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. The afternoon will be co-sponsored by Readers' and the Last Wednesday Food Group.

