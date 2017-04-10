Palette to palate tonight at MAC

Saturday Apr 8

MIDDLETOWN >> Middletown Art Center welcomes Kaz Winery and Smiling Dogs Ranch for the second in the 2017 series of Palette to Palate - an intimate pairing of wine and art. The event takes place tonight, April 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the wine tastings of Richard Kasmier, of Kaz and Scott Simkover of Smiling Dogs Ranch for MAC's newest exhibit “A Labor of Love.” Your $10 cover fee provides wine tastings from both wineries.

