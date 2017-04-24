New townhouses in Sonoma snatched up
The paint is only just dry on the walls of the new townhouses at 405 W. Spain St., at the corner of Fifth Street West, but according to the developer, all but one have already been snatched up by eager buyers. Sonoma's Planning Commission approved the plans in early 2015.
