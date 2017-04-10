Mini golf returns to Sonoma on April 16
The mini golf course at Maxwell Park has been reborn as Putters and it will have its soft opening at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, with a visit from the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Sunday's event is a fundraiser for the Sonoma Valley High School girl's softball program.
