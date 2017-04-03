Mexican ballet returns to Sonoma

The rehearsal last year for the first staging of the original ballet "Por La Luz De La Luna" at the studio of the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, under the tutelage of Patricia O'Reilly. Slightly less than one week before the world premiere of the original ballet "Por La Luz De La Luna,"the dancers continued rehearsals at the studio of the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, under the tutelage of Patricia O'Reilly.

