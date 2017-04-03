Mexican ballet returns to Sonoma
The rehearsal last year for the first staging of the original ballet "Por La Luz De La Luna" at the studio of the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, under the tutelage of Patricia O'Reilly. Slightly less than one week before the world premiere of the original ballet "Por La Luz De La Luna,"the dancers continued rehearsals at the studio of the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, under the tutelage of Patricia O'Reilly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC