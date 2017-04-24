Mendocino County residents getting new electric provider

Some Mendocino County residents may be wondering about coming changes to their electric bills. Sonoma Clean Power, which became the county's main electric supplier last August, has mailed its first round of notices explaining its service that residents will automatically be enrolled in on June 1. Starting in June, all homes and businesses will receive the power agency's default service, which runs on 36 percent renewable power, compared to PG&E's 27 percent.

