Mendocino County residents getting new electric provider
Some Mendocino County residents may be wondering about coming changes to their electric bills. Sonoma Clean Power, which became the county's main electric supplier last August, has mailed its first round of notices explaining its service that residents will automatically be enrolled in on June 1. Starting in June, all homes and businesses will receive the power agency's default service, which runs on 36 percent renewable power, compared to PG&E's 27 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC