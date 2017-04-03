Meet new Sonoma Valley teacher Thomas Edwards
When he taught at Pittsburg Middle School last year, Edwards was received a county award in the Sustainable Communities category for his work implementing the East Bay Community Resilience Challenge in his school, While reasons for becoming a teacher often vary, for Adele Harrison Middle School teacher Thomas Edwards, it was as simple as having the same schedule as his daughters. "I had two daughters in elementary school and I had a busy career as an engineer," Edwards said.
