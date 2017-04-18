Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup, April 18

Teacher of the Year: The David Reber Memorial Teacher of the Year Program is accepting nominations now through April 30. The local Masonic award honors an outstanding teacher in the community. Submissions are accepted until April 30, at http://teacher.templelodge14.com/ Alcohol abuse panel tonight: Debbie Allen, founder of Shelby's Rules, will join a panel on the dangers of teen binge drinking from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Altimira Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.