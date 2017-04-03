Localfest and Volunteer Expo in Sonoma tonight
Activity at last year's LocalFest, as Laurie Dry of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau checks out offerings from Sonoma Food and Wine Tours. The event will again be held at Ramekins, on Thursday, April 6. ) Judy Mikeska, of Glen Ellen, introduced her new business Laughter Yoga Health at Local-Fest last Thursday, March 3, at Ramekins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC