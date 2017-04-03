Localfest and Volunteer Expo in Sonoma tonight

Activity at last year's LocalFest, as Laurie Dry of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau checks out offerings from Sonoma Food and Wine Tours. The event will again be held at Ramekins, on Thursday, April 6. ) Judy Mikeska, of Glen Ellen, introduced her new business Laughter Yoga Health at Local-Fest last Thursday, March 3, at Ramekins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.