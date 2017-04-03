Localfest and Volunteer Expo in Sonoma on April 6
The third annual free Localfest New Business Showcase will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at Ramekins on West Spain Street. New this year, a concurrent Volunteer Sonoma! expo will be held as well during which the community can learn about volunteer opportunities.
