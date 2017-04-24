Lasting friendships over 50 promote wellness, emotional support

From left, Caryl Bryan, Martha Geel, Valerie Brown and Janet Lasley enjoy their half-priced sharing plates in celebration of Bryan's 72nd birthday at Room 38 on Feb. 9. Every year the friends take an annual weeklong trip to places such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Sonoma, California. Caryl Bryan, Martha Geel, Valerie Brown and Janet Lasley attend happy hour at Room 38 in celebration of Bryan's 72nd birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.