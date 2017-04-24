Lasting friendships over 50 promote w...

Lasting friendships over 50 promote wellness, emotional support

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

From left, Caryl Bryan, Martha Geel, Valerie Brown and Janet Lasley enjoy their half-priced sharing plates in celebration of Bryan's 72nd birthday at Room 38 on Feb. 9. Every year the friends take an annual weeklong trip to places such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Sonoma, California. Caryl Bryan, Martha Geel, Valerie Brown and Janet Lasley attend happy hour at Room 38 in celebration of Bryan's 72nd birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 2 hr XVE 17,476
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC