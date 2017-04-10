Is Trump bad for local tourism?
Margaret Chastaine, right, talks to tourists Khalil Meggett, Monica Ferguson, and Stephen and Gina Lee, all from Philadelphia, during a Zephyr Adventures tour of Montemaggiore Winery near Healdsburg. Tour guide Maggie Waller pours Little Rock resident Ruth Rorie a glass of wine during the Gundlach Bundschu Winery and Vineyards Pinzgauer vineyard tour, Monday June 8, 2015 in Sonoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC