Icons of Wine to be Honored at Sonoma...

Icons of Wine to be Honored at Sonoma County Barrel Auction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wine Business Online

Sonoma County Vintners will honor three of the region's winemaking Icons this year at the 3rd Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction. Nominated by peers for their contributions and lifetime body of work, Jim Bundschu of Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Jim Pedroncelli of Pedroncelli Winery, and Angelo Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards will be recognized at a private reception on April 20 at Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery as well as at the Barrel Auction on April 21 at the Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 4 Madame Schlonng 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sonoma County was issued at April 07 at 2:13PM PDT

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC