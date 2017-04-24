Hotel Project Sonoma appealed, won't be on Planning Commission agenda

An artists rendering looking down West Napa Street from the Plaza shows the projected 62-room hotel's visible impact, represented by red arrow. Tuesday afternoon, April 25, the City of Sonoma received an appeal to the Planning Commission 's April 13 certification of the EIR for the Hotel Project Sonoma, which means the Use Permit for the project will be removed from the Planning Commission agenda until the appeal is resolved.

