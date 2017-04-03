GE Fire closing in on Sonoma contract

GE Fire closing in on Sonoma contract

13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Residents in the Glen Ellen Fire Protection District will have another opportunity to comment on the proposed professional services contract with the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Residents can stop by the fire station on Arnold Drive to pick up a copy of the proposed contract. There will be copies available the night of the meeting.

