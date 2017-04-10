Fire damages Sonoma bakery, pizza restaurant

Bill Hoban/Index-Tribune Firefighters mop up late Tuesday night after a fire at Garcia's Bakery and New Haven Apizza at 555 Fifth St. W. The fire started in the kitchen of the longstanding Garcia's Bakery, which also was home to a new pizza business in the same location, New Haven Apizza, said Sonoma Valley fire Battalion Chief John Franceschi. Arriving Sonoma Valley firefighters opened the front door and found heavy black smoke throughout and flames in the kitchen, Franceschi said.

