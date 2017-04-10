Fire damages Sonoma bakery, pizza res...

Fire damages Sonoma bakery, pizza restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Bill Hoban/Index-Tribune Firefighters mop up late Tuesday night after a fire at Garcia's Bakery and New Haven Apizza at 555 Fifth St. W. The fire started in the kitchen of the longstanding Garcia's Bakery, which also was home to a new pizza business in the same location, New Haven Apizza, said Sonoma Valley fire Battalion Chief John Franceschi. Arriving Sonoma Valley firefighters opened the front door and found heavy black smoke throughout and flames in the kitchen, Franceschi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 11 hr XVE--PJ 17,471
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC