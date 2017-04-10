Find your next job at Sonoma Job Connection

Stephanie Field and Kaherine Vuylsteke attend a job fair at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park in 2013. Want to know which Sonoma County companies are looking to hire? Sonoma Job Connection, a job fair in Rohnert Park, is where you'll want to be on May 4. Held at the Graton Resort and Casino from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the free event offers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of the top employers in the county.

