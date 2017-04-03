Earth awareness - bubbles' up at Gloria Ferrer

For the second year, Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards presents its Bubbles & Blooms Festival on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 with intimate face-to-face instruction from a barrel of experts, as well as food stations inside, outside and in the cave - each paired with a sparkling wine. Chef Beth Sogaard will provide recipe cards so guests can recreate their taste experiences at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.