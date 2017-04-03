Earth awareness - bubbles' up at Gloria Ferrer
For the second year, Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards presents its Bubbles & Blooms Festival on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 with intimate face-to-face instruction from a barrel of experts, as well as food stations inside, outside and in the cave - each paired with a sparkling wine. Chef Beth Sogaard will provide recipe cards so guests can recreate their taste experiences at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC