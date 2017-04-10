County and City retain water conserva...

County and City retain water conservation programs

Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

When Gov. Jerry Brown declared "this drought emergency is over" on April 7, that's what made the news - drowning out his next phrase, "but the next drought could be around the corner - conservation must remain a way of life." That's hard for many to believe, as Sonoma broke through the 40 inches of precipitation year-to-date figure with Wednesday's showers, and another rainstorm is expected to arrive over the weekend.

