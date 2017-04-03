Council at impasse over Planning Commission
Planning Commission drama continued at the Sonoma City Council meeting on Monday, when consideration of a typically perfunctory "consent calendar" appointment of nominee Lynda Corrado as the commission's newest member ended in a stalemate. With Councilmember Madolyn Agrimonti absent from the April 3 meeting, the four-member quorum deadlocked on a pair of motions regarding Corrado's appointment - the first, Councilmember David Cook's call to postpone consideration of Corrado until Agrimonti's return; the second, Mayor Rachel Hundley's motion to appoint Corrado then and there.
