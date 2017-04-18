Climate march, rally set April 29

In conjunction with a People's March for Climate, Jobs and Justice to be held in Washington, D.C., a local People's Climate March and Rally will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Sonoma Plaza. Those wishing to march to the Plaza rally location in front of City Hall can meet either at Burlingame Hall, on the campus of First Congregational Church/Congregation Shir Shalom, at 252 W. Spain St., or in front of Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway, where marchers will set out from both locations at 10:30 a.m. toward the Plaza.

