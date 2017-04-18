Climate march, rally set April 29

Climate march, rally set April 29

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

In conjunction with a People's March for Climate, Jobs and Justice to be held in Washington, D.C., a local People's Climate March and Rally will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Sonoma Plaza. Those wishing to march to the Plaza rally location in front of City Hall can meet either at Burlingame Hall, on the campus of First Congregational Church/Congregation Shir Shalom, at 252 W. Spain St., or in front of Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway, where marchers will set out from both locations at 10:30 a.m. toward the Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Not a troll 17,473
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC