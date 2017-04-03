City of Sonoma water rates questioned

New water rates for Sonoma water customers went into effect at the beginning of the year - to $19.79 a month for a standard line, an increase of $2.46 cents above last year's rate, or over 14 percent. Although next year it will increase another 49 cents, again as part of a service charge schedule developed in 2014 through a water rates study, this year's jump is by far the highest in a five-year budget plan.

