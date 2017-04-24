Children's Day at the Mission in Sonoma
The community is invited to step back in time to a day at Mission San Francisco Solano, circa 1820s. The annual Children's Day at the Mission is this Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by California State Parks, in cooperation with Sonoma Petaluma Parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Ethyl
|17,479
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC