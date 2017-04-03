Charged Particles plays Sonoma library on April 8

Sonoma Valley Library is hosting a free performance by the Bay Area jazz trio, Charged Particles, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Charged Particles crosses stylistic boundaries and blends multiple traditions to create vital new sounds in the genre of electric jazz. Keyboardist Murray Low, bassist Aaron Germain, and drummer Jon Krosmick make up the trio.

