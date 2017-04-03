California cuts abalone catch
California wildlife managers have reduced the season to dive for red abalone by two months and sharply cut the amount of the mollusks divers can catch this year because of concerns about declining populations. April and November have been removed from this year's fishing calendar for the mollusks, which usually runs April through June and August through November.
