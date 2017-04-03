CA: Parking Fees, Cellphone Conversat...

CA: Parking Fees, Cellphone Conversations Under Consideration by SMART Train Officials

April 05--Officials with the North Bay's nascent commuter rail line will weigh today whether to charge for parking and to reverse a proposed ban on people talking on their cellphones while riding trains. Both items appear on the agenda of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit authority board, meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the rail agency's headquarters in Petaluma.

