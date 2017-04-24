Barrel full of honors for Bundschu, Sangiacomo

Tthe Sonoma County Barrel Auction took place April 21. The event honored Sonoma Valley vintners Jim Bundschu and Angelo Sangiacomo, along with Jim Pedroncelli of Geyserville. At last week's Sonoma County Barrel Auction, led by Sonoma County Vintners director Jean Arnold Sessions of Sonoma, fifth generation Sonoma winemaker Jim Bundschu and Angelo Sangiacomo were recognized for their "lifelong contributions to winemaking and grape growing in our region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.