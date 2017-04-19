April 21: New Calling in Sebastopol
Last year this time, Bootleg Honey was one of five bands that received funds from Creative Sonoma's Next Level Grant Program. This week, the Sonoma County Americana outfit takes the stage to unveil their new single, "Colorado Calling," that they recorded with the help of that grant.
