Andrew Ryan named principal of Sonoma's Sassarini Elementary School
Known for his Dragon pride, Andrew Ryan is equally proud to have attended the elementary school he has just been named to lead - Sassarini. Sonoma Valley High School vice principal Andrew Ryan will take the helm as principal at Sassarini Elementary School beginning with the 2017-18 school year.
