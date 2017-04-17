3J's Motorcycle Days Track Day April 26 At Sonoma Raceway To...

SONOMA, Calif. - Motorcycle riders can enjoy a high-speed day on the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway all in the name of charity at the 3J's Motorcycle Days track day on Wednesday, April 26. The 23rd 3J's Motorcycle Days charity event includes a full day of riding around the 12-turn road course, catered lunch, T-shirt and an evening reception for all riders.

