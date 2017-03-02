Williams Sonoma closing Towson Town C...

Williams Sonoma closing Towson Town Center store

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson Town Center location in April. The upscale kitchen and culinary specialty shop, which grew into a major chain from a store in California's wine country, has been located on the fourth level of the suburban mall since the mall expanded in the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) 7 hr Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,461
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC