Williams Sonoma closing Towson Town Center store
Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson Town Center location in April. The upscale kitchen and culinary specialty shop, which grew into a major chain from a store in California's wine country, has been located on the fourth level of the suburban mall since the mall expanded in the 1990s.
