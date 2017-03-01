Vacaville store provides vet clinic f...

Vacaville store provides vet clinic for dogs

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Dozens of dogs - and their human companions - waited in line Sunday, the pack of canines sniffing each other and wagging their tails prior to receiving a sharp jab of a needle at the end of the wait at the Western Ranch and Pet Supply store. Karen Benjamin and Mike Benson brought her two dachshunds, Mable and Charlie, for their annual shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 2 hr Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC