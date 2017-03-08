Ukulele lesson at Sonoma library: For...

Ukulele lesson at Sonoma library: For those about to - uke,' we salute you

11 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Have you ever wanted to play the ukulele and just not known how to even start? Well, if you're over eight years of age, this Saturday, March 11, is your lucky day, and you don't even have to own a ukulele. The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, in it's ongoing mission to marry music with literature, are presenting a free class that, by the end, will have you singing and playing like Don Ho.

