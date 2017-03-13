Two suffer major injuries in apparent DUI wreck

Two Sonomans suffered what are called major injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 and Verano Friday morning. Two Sonoma residents suffered major injuries early Friday morning as the result of a rollover crash on Verano Avenue and Highway 12. According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 4:45 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old motorist was northbound on Highway 12 and lost control of his vehicle at Verano Avenue, colliding with a concrete sign on the northwest corner and overturned, landing in the parking lot of the Vineyard Shopping Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.