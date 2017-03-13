Two suffer major injuries in apparent...

Two suffer major injuries in apparent DUI wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Two Sonomans suffered what are called major injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 and Verano Friday morning. Two Sonoma residents suffered major injuries early Friday morning as the result of a rollover crash on Verano Avenue and Highway 12. According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 4:45 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old motorist was northbound on Highway 12 and lost control of his vehicle at Verano Avenue, colliding with a concrete sign on the northwest corner and overturned, landing in the parking lot of the Vineyard Shopping Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC