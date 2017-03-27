Trashion Fashion in Sonoma: Gallery
The Sonoma Community Center's Seventh Annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show was held on Saturday, March 25. Designers and models once again thrilled the crowd with their creative costumes made from recyclables. The Sonoma Community Center's Seventh Annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show was held on Saturday, March 25. Designers and models once again thrilled the crowd with their creative costumes made from recyclables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Mar 28
|Parden Pard
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC