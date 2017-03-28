The Valley of the Moon Music Festival Celebrates Schumann's World
After the final concert of their Green Music Center concert series on May 13, the musicians of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival will return to the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma for their annual summer event. This year the Festival celebrates the world of Robert Schumann over three consecutive weekends, July 16 - 30, juxtaposing the composer's own compositions with chamber works by composers he idolized and championed.
