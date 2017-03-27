Tamiazzo to leave Community Center
John Tamiazzo, who started his term as executive director of the Sonoma Community Center just nine months ago, has resigned effective April 1, according to Annie Bauer, chair of the organization. "We wish John the very best as he pursues his new opportunities," said Bauer.
