Takasugi to step down, replacement so...

Takasugi to step down, replacement sought

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The City of Sonoma has listed a new job opening - Public Works Director and City Engineer. The position, currently held by Dan Takasugi, was announced on Wednesday, March 22. "The Public Works Director/City Engineer will be tasked with the oversight of the Public Works and Engineering functions," reads the announcement, "and will work with every department in the City, our City Manager, City Council, and a multitude of community partners to ensure that the City of Sonoma continues to be an exceptional place to work, visit, and live."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC