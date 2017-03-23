Takasugi to step down, replacement sought
The City of Sonoma has listed a new job opening - Public Works Director and City Engineer. The position, currently held by Dan Takasugi, was announced on Wednesday, March 22. "The Public Works Director/City Engineer will be tasked with the oversight of the Public Works and Engineering functions," reads the announcement, "and will work with every department in the City, our City Manager, City Council, and a multitude of community partners to ensure that the City of Sonoma continues to be an exceptional place to work, visit, and live."
