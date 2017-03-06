Storms make Sonoma's road repair goals difficult to attain
The almost unprecedented series of storms that hit Sonoma County this winter wrought considerable damage to local roads - as anyone who has driven on them can attest. Potholes have widened to create driving hazards, vehicles have suffered damage and, perhaps most significantly, the county's plans to upgrade almost 100 miles of roadway this year may be in jeopardy.
