SSU executive MBAs head to France, South Africa for consulting engagements

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University announced that students in the Sonoma Executive MBA in Wine Business program will be meeting with counterparts and officials at organizations in Reims, France, and Capetown, South Africa from March 11-24. The international business consulting trips provide students experiential learning through exposure to foreign businesses across sectors of the economy, including opportunities to interface with professionals in different countries of origin.

