Sonoma's Wolfert subject of new biography
Cookbook author Paula Wolfert in 2011, just before she won the James Beard Award for Best International Cookbook, for "The Food of Morocco." One of Sonoma's most notable chefs, Paula Wolfert, will be the subject of a new biography to be released later this year, according to an article in the New York Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC