Sonoma's Wolfert subject of new biography

Cookbook author Paula Wolfert in 2011, just before she won the James Beard Award for Best International Cookbook, for "The Food of Morocco." One of Sonoma's most notable chefs, Paula Wolfert, will be the subject of a new biography to be released later this year, according to an article in the New York Times.

