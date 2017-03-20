Sonoma's Planning Commission takes on First Street East development
Tempers are rising as the Planning Commission's latest hearing on the "First Street East Project" approaches. The 3.4-acre mixed-use development between First and Second Streets East, just north of the Vintage House, has engendered an opposing group called Project Sonoma, which has been meeting to plot strategy, circulating petitions, and holding an online opinion poll to drum up support against the project.
