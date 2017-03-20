Sonoma's Hooker House on the (rental) market

The locally famous but oft-overlooked Hooker House, nestled at the back of El Paseo alley off First Street East, will soon be getting a lot more foot traffic. Its owner, the League for Historic Preservation, has listed the quaint 1,160-square-foot house for lease, and local brokers are touting it as an ideal site for a tasting room.

