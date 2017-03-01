Sonoma Valley School Board passes civ...

Sonoma Valley School Board passes civil rights resolution

Attendees at Tuesday's Sonoma Valley Unified School District's board meeting were asked to hold their applause and wave a red paper heart instead. The SVUSD passed a resolution "In Recognition of a Commitment to Safe Schools, Honoring the Civil Rights and Dignity of All People," declaring their intention to protect students and their families from Trump's immigration policies.

