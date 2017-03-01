Sonoma Valley School Board passes civil rights resolution
Attendees at Tuesday's Sonoma Valley Unified School District's board meeting were asked to hold their applause and wave a red paper heart instead. The SVUSD passed a resolution "In Recognition of a Commitment to Safe Schools, Honoring the Civil Rights and Dignity of All People," declaring their intention to protect students and their families from Trump's immigration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC